Shaw calls the atmosphere around Manchester United toxic
Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United have only finished second in the Premier League once and have failed to win any major trophies. Naturally, fans have voiced their frustration—a sentiment that, according to Luke Shaw, is creating a negative environment.
Details: The long-serving Manchester United defender stated that over the years, he has experienced a toxic atmosphere surrounding the team, and he doesn't believe it should be that way.
Quote: "For many years that I've been here, it's all been extremely negative. The atmosphere can be pretty toxic, and that's really unhealthy… We need an environment that is healthy, positive, full of good energy and joy. When all that is in place, you feel free and can express yourself more.
Ruben sets high standards. Mentality is extremely important—he talks about it a lot… He demands 100% and won't accept anything less. If someone puts in 85–90%, that's not enough. I think, especially this season, if you don't do everything right—you simply won't play," Shaw told the BBC.