The second round of the French Championship between PSG and Angers will take place on August 22, 2025, at PSG's home ground — Parc des Princes in Paris.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The last 5 head-to-head meetings ended with PSG victories, with an aggregate score of 12-3.

Angers are unbeaten in their last 5 matches in a row.

PSG kicked off the season by clinching the UEFA Super Cup and followed it up with a narrow win over Nantes in the league opener.

Angers have never won away at PSG in the French league.

PSG are the main title contenders this season.

Match preview:

The Parisians opened the season with a confident, albeit narrow, away win over Nantes, showcasing their sharp attacking edge and reliable defense. The return of key players only strengthens their ambitions. PSG’s attacking line is capable of breaking down any defense, making the hosts clear favorites for this clash. Angers, after a victorious start against FC Paris in the first round, will rely on disciplined defending and swift counterattacks. In the last five meetings between these sides, PSG have emerged victorious every time, while Angers have yet to win in Paris in Ligue 1. Traditionally, PSG score most of their goals in the first half, which could be a decisive factor in the upcoming game. This promises to be a dynamic and entertaining encounter: PSG will look to reinforce their status as season favorites, while Angers aim to spring a surprise and snatch points in Paris.

Probable lineups:

PSG: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Lee, Vitinha, Ruiz, Dembele, Ramos, Barcola.

PSG vs Angers prediction:

PSG are clear favorites not only for this match but for the entire championship. The home side's attacking firepower should be too much for Angers’ resilient, but far from flawless, defense. My prediction — total goals over 3.5 (odds 1.63).