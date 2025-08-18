Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the African Nations Championship group stage, Sudan will face Senegal in a highly anticipated clash. The match will take place on Tuesday, August 19, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I suggest a bet focused on the goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Sudan heads into this game against Senegal in fine form. The team has struggled with ball possession, but has been clinical in converting their chances, as demonstrated in their last two outings.

In recent years, the national side has faced defensive issues, particularly vulnerable on set pieces and against rapid counter-attacks. Nevertheless, they remain unbeaten in this tournament so far.

Their tactical approach is built on counter-attacks and utilizing the wide players. Sudan seeks to transition quickly into attack, with the interplay between midfielders and forwards being a key asset.

In the opening round, Sudan drew with Congo, then stunned Nigeria with a resounding 4-0 victory. Heading into the final group stage match, they top the group and will likely only need a draw to secure a playoff spot.

Senegal entered the competition as one of the group favorites, showcasing a high level of play on the international stage. The team consistently controls possession, is effective on set pieces, and creates chances through intricate combination play.

At the start of the tournament, Senegal displayed solid defensive organization, though lacked prolificacy in front of goal. Their tactical setup incorporates high pressing, dominance in central areas, and attacking midfielders joining the front line.

Senegal boasts a potent attacking line, with players capable of creating danger from any position on the pitch. Their key figures are capable of changing the course of a match single-handedly, making Senegal a formidable opponent for anyone in the group.

Yet, with just two goals scored, there are clear issues with finishing chances. A narrow win over Nigeria and a draw with Congo still leave them well-placed to advance. Victory in the final round secures top spot, but if Congo fails to beat Nigeria, the result against Sudan becomes less critical.

Match facts

Sudan are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Senegal has won only one of their last four fixtures.

Sudan averages 1.2 goals per game, while Senegal averages 1 goal per game.

Probable line-ups

Sudan : Abooja, Abaker, Tabanja, Simbo, Awad, Alhassan, Omer, Valieldin, Ali, Fadl, Abdalla.

: Abooja, Abaker, Tabanja, Simbo, Awad, Alhassan, Omer, Valieldin, Ali, Fadl, Abdalla. Senegal: Diouf, Ba, Siss, Ndiaye, Samb, Lee, Gueye, Niang, Sisse, Gomis, Koita.

H2H

Sudan has never beaten Senegal, nor have they ever scored against them: one draw and three defeats.

Prediction

Sudan will look to hit on the break and exploit their rapid wide players, but their defense is prone to mistakes, especially against teams with strong attacking prowess. Senegal demonstrates composure at the back, controls possession, and creates chances from set pieces and combination play. Given the importance of every point, I expect a low-scoring affair and am backing the total goals to be under 2.5.