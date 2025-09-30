What a gift! Journalist gives Xabi Alonso a toy fish that speaks in Mbappé’s voice

An unexpected surprise.

Real Madrid cruised to a 5-0 away win over Kairat Almaty, and after the match, coach Xabi Alonso received an unusual gift from journalists.

Details: Alberto Pereiro reported that representatives from Kazakhstan presented the Real Madrid manager with a toy fish that speaks in Kylian Mbappé’s voice, saying, “1 2 3 Hala Madrid.” The moment was also captured on video.

😂 A journalist from Kazakhstan just gave Xabi Alonso a fish in the press room. The fish kept saying "1 2 3 Hala Madrid" in Kylian Mbappé's voice.



— @AlbertoPereiro pic.twitter.com/wOrkzbmidM — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 30, 2025

¡Momento surrealista! El regalo de un periodista a Xabi Alonso en plena rueda de prensa posterior al Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/XB2Nzo29u9 — Diario AS (@diarioas) September 30, 2025

Mbappé also became the first player to score all of Real Madrid’s goals in a new Champions League season. He struck twice against Marseille and has now added another against Kairat — all three coming from penalties.

Reminder: Over the past month, the forward has found the net in every game he has played — for both club and country.