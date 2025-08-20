West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online

West Ham and Chelsea are set to clash in the second round of the English Premier League. The Dailysports team has prepared all the details on where and when you can catch this match live.

West Ham vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

West Ham kicked off the new Premier League season with a fixture against newly promoted Sunderland. It turned out to be a disaster for the Hammers, as the Black Cats secured a 3-0 victory. In preparation for the new campaign, West Ham played five friendlies, winning four and losing just one.

Chelsea started their season with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Prior to that, the Blues played two matches: a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and a 4-0 thrashing of Milan. It was a busy summer for Chelsea, who also played—and won—the FIFA Club World Cup, routing PSG 3-0 in the final.

West Ham vs Chelsea: when and where is the match

The Premier League matchday two showdown between West Ham and Chelsea will take place on Friday, August 22, at the London Stadium. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

West Ham vs Chelsea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

