Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has once again emphasized the urgent need to sign a new central defender to replace the injured Levi Colwill, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury and is set to miss most of the season.

Maresca continues to insist on strengthening the back line, but according to him, the club has yet to take concrete steps towards bringing in a replacement.

"The club knows how I feel about this. We need a centre-back, but we're also looking at options within the squad," the Italian was quoted as saying by Goal.

It’s worth noting that the Blues are also pursuing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and Xavi Simons from Leipzig, so the club may look to bolster its attack before committing to a new defender. Time is running out — there are just over two weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window.