RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search

Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search

Coach demands transfers
Football news Today, 13:35
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search Photo: x.com/100B_Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has once again emphasized the urgent need to sign a new central defender to replace the injured Levi Colwill, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury and is set to miss most of the season.

Maresca continues to insist on strengthening the back line, but according to him, the club has yet to take concrete steps towards bringing in a replacement.

"The club knows how I feel about this. We need a centre-back, but we're also looking at options within the squad," the Italian was quoted as saying by Goal.

It’s worth noting that the Blues are also pursuing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and Xavi Simons from Leipzig, so the club may look to bolster its attack before committing to a new defender. Time is running out — there are just over two weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Referee disallows Eze's free-kick goal against Chelsea due to little-known rule Football news Today, 10:04 Referee disallows Eze's free-kick goal against Chelsea due to little-known rule
Related Team News
Christos Tzolis Transfer news Today, 06:45 Christos Tzolis set to replace Eze? Crystal Palace push to sign the winger
Transfer news Today, 05:40 Nicolas Jackson wants to join Aston Villa. What are the terms?
Borussia Dortmund submits another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka Football news 15 aug 2025, 11:11 Borussia Dortmund submits another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka
Arne Slot names Premier League title contender Football news 15 aug 2025, 09:24 Arne Slot names Premier League title contender
Maresca does not rule out signing a new defender to replace Colwill Football news 15 aug 2025, 07:17 Maresca does not rule out signing a new defender to replace Colwill
Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph Football news 14 aug 2025, 08:20 Carragher doubts Chelsea's Champions League prospects even after Club World Cup triumph
Related Tournament News
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news Today, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news Today, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news Today, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news Today, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
Tragedy at the stadium: Brighton fan dies after match against Fulham Football news Today, 09:31 Tragedy at the stadium: Brighton fan dies after match against Fulham
New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola Football news Yesterday, 14:31 New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores