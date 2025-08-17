Referee disallows Eze's free-kick goal against Chelsea due to little-known rule

On Sunday, August 17, in the opening round of the English Premier League, Chelsea hosted Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. The first half ended goalless, but not without a major controversy.

In the 13th minute, Eberechi Eze unleashed a powerful and precise free-kick to put Palace ahead, but after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed. The officials focused on an incident involving Palace captain Marc Guehi and Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Huge cheers at Stamford Bridge as the goal is overturned by VAR for a foul on Moises Caicedo from Marc Guehi 🎥❌ pic.twitter.com/6AnospFRpG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2025

The incident initially seemed contentious, with many suspecting a potential foul by Guehi, but the Premier League soon issued an official explanation regarding the disallowed goal.

#CHECRY – 13’ VAR OVERTURN



After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to Crystal Palace.



Referee announcement: “After review, away number six is less than one metre away from the wall as the shot is taken. Therefore, it's an indirect free kick and a… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) August 17, 2025

The statement explained that the Crystal Palace captain was less than one metre away from the opposition wall at the moment Eze struck the ball. This was the reason for the goal’s cancellation—according to the rules, such an infringement results in an indirect free kick for the defending team.