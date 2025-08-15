Prediction on game W2(- 1) Odds: 1.54 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes will host the opening round of Ligue 1 as the local side Nantes takes on the reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's break down the potential winner for this showdown.

Nantes

Nantes endured a rather unremarkable season but ultimately accomplished their main goal—securing their place in Ligue 1. The team survived thanks to a strong finish to the campaign: in their last five matches, the "Canaries" suffered just one defeat, drew three times, and clinched a crucial win over Montpellier in the final round to guarantee safety.

During the offseason, Nantes kicked things off with a 2-0 win over Laval, but it was followed by a string of setbacks—four straight losses to Guingamp, Angers, and two 2-3 defeats against Rennes and Ligue 1 newcomers FC Paris.

When it comes to home encounters against PSG, the stats are clearly not in Nantes' favor: just one win in the last six meetings (back in 2022), four defeats, and one draw. That draw came in April last year, when the Canaries managed to hold on for a 1-1 result. However, it's worth noting PSG had already clinched the league title at that point and may have taken their foot off the gas.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain, under Luis Enrique, delivered arguably the best season in club history. The French giants swept all domestic honors: they clinched the Ligue 1 title with games to spare, lifted the Coupe de France, and capped it off with a historic Champions League triumph, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Their impressive form carried over into the FIFA Club World Cup, where PSG instantly lived up to their favorite tag by demolishing Atlético Madrid 4-0 in the opener. An unexpected loss to Botafogo followed, but the Parisians bounced back to dispatch Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami, Bayern, and Real Madrid—all without conceding a goal. However, in the final, they surprisingly fell 0-3 to Chelsea, letting the trophy slip away.

Just recently, earlier this week, PSG played for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham. Early in the second half, the team was down 0-2, but the Parisians turned the tide, leveled the score, and snatched victory in a penalty shootout—raising spirits ahead of the Ligue 1 opener.

In head-to-heads with Nantes, PSG have been dominant in recent years: five wins and two draws in their last seven encounters. That said, last season the Canaries proved a tough nut to crack—both matches ended in 1-1 stalemates.

Key facts and head-to-head

Nantes have lost their last four matches.

Both teams have scored in three of Nantes' last four matches.

PSG are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 matches.

PSG are unbeaten in eight of their last nine head-to-heads with Nantes.

Both teams have scored in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Probable lineups

Nantes: Lafont, Kwon Hyuk-Kyu, Taty, Awaziem, Adu, Benhattab, Guirassy, Cozza, Lepenant, Leroux, Mostafa.

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Doué, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola.

Nantes vs PSG match prediction

PSG enter the new season in top form—riding high after their UEFA Super Cup triumph and a stellar previous year. Luis Enrique has managed to maintain the team's high standards throughout preseason, while Nantes have looked unconvincing, losing most of their friendlies. The head-to-head record is also in PSG's favor: the Parisians have dominated this fixture and, despite two consecutive 1-1 draws, are unlikely to drop points in their Ligue 1 opener. Expect a confident victory for the visitors. My bet for this match: PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.54.