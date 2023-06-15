West Ham did not sell Rice to Arsenal for a huge amount

According to The Guardian, West Ham United has rejected Arsenal's offer of €94 million for midfielder Declan Rice.

The source states that the London club is hopeful that Manchester City will join the race for the player. As a result, the price for Rice could exceed €100 million due to the competition.

In the current season, 24-year-old Rice has played 37 matches in all competitions for West Ham, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024, with an option for a one-year extension.