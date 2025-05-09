Welcomed like heroes! Thousands of fans greet Betis at the airport

Yesterday, Betis drew with Fiorentina (2-2), a result that sent them through to the final of the Conference League. This was nothing short of a festival for the club’s passionate supporters.

Details: Today, the Betis players landed in Seville, where they were given a truly royal welcome at the airport.

Images have gone viral showing thousands of Betis fans, decked out in club colors, greeting their heroes.

INCREDIBLE MOMENT Real Betis fans welcome back their players following their win away at Fiorentina that meant the club reached the Europa Conference League final. Their FIRST European final.



This marks Betis’s first ever appearance in a European club competition final.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side will face Chelsea in the final, which is set for May 28 in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

