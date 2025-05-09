Welcomed like heroes! Thousands of fans greet Betis at the airport
Yesterday, Betis drew with Fiorentina (2-2), a result that sent them through to the final of the Conference League. This was nothing short of a festival for the club’s passionate supporters.
Details: Today, the Betis players landed in Seville, where they were given a truly royal welcome at the airport.
Images have gone viral showing thousands of Betis fans, decked out in club colors, greeting their heroes.
This marks Betis’s first ever appearance in a European club competition final.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side will face Chelsea in the final, which is set for May 28 in the Polish city of Wroclaw.
Reminder: If Betis win the Conference League final, and Manchester United defeat Tottenham in the Europa League final, Antony will become the winner of two European trophies in a single season.