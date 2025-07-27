Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club

The long-time Bayern leader and one of the brightest stars in German football history has made a decision about the next step in his career. According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Thomas Müller will continue his journey in North America's MLS.

The main contender for Müller's signature is the Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps. As reported by Ben Jacobs, negotiations between the parties are in their final stages. At the same time, discussions are ongoing with FC Cincinnati—the club that holds the German’s MLS discovery rights. Starting August 1, Thomas will officially become a free agent.

Earlier reports suggested Müller was considering several clubs, including Los Angeles FC. However, all signs now point to Vancouver as his chosen destination.