“We are on his side.” Flick comments on ter Stegen situation

The conflict between Barcelona and Marc-André ter Stegen appears to have been resolved. The German goalkeeper eventually signed all the necessary documents, and the club returned the captain's armband to him. However, head coach Hansi Flick had not previously made any public comments on the matter, something he finally addressed now.

Details: Flick avoided delving into controversy and sought to smooth over the situation, emphasizing that the priority is for the German to recover and return to his previous top level.