“We are on his side.” Flick comments on ter Stegen situation

The main thing is recovery.
The conflict between Barcelona and Marc-André ter Stegen appears to have been resolved. The German goalkeeper eventually signed all the necessary documents, and the club returned the captain's armband to him. However, head coach Hansi Flick had not previously made any public comments on the matter, something he finally addressed now.

Details: Flick avoided delving into controversy and sought to smooth over the situation, emphasizing that the priority is for the German to recover and return to his previous top level.

Quote: “I think the most important thing is that we talk together and that he can return to the high level he possesses, because he is a fantastic goalkeeper. He needs to recover and come back, that's the main thing. We are on his side so he can help the team.

For me, this is a joint decision by everyone. It's about the future of the club. García is a fantastic goalkeeper, and so is Szczęsny, who has plenty of experience. I am happy with our two goalkeepers and the current situation.”

