Wants to stay in Dortmund. Jobe Bellingham turns down move to Manchester United

The Englishman isn't looking to switch teams

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has no interest in a move to Manchester United, despite the Red Devils considering a loan deal for the 20-year-old Englishman.

Details: According to the Mirror, United wanted to give Bellingham valuable Premier League experience, but the player himself turned down the idea of leaving the club. Despite some adaptation struggles in the Bundesliga, Bellingham is determined to continue his career in Dortmund.

This season, Jobe Bellingham has made 12 appearances for Borussia, providing two assists.

