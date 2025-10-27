Prediction on game Energie Cottbus Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, October 28, Energie Cottbus will host RB Leipzig in the Round of 32 of the German Cup. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and here’s my take on this intriguing encounter.

Energie Cottbus vs Leipzig: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Energie Cottbus are on a five-match winning streak.

Cottbus have scored at least one goal in each of their last 14 matches.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last eight games, with six wins and two draws.

Leipzig have scored at least once in each of their last eight fixtures.

Energie Cottbus are unbeaten in their last ten home matches and have scored in 13 consecutive home games.

This season, Energie Cottbus have not lost a single match without scoring, while Leipzig have one such defeat.

Leipzig have kept four clean sheets in ten matches this season, while Cottbus have managed three.

In half of their games this season, Energie Cottbus have scored in both halves.

These two teams have never faced each other before in official competition.

Energie Cottbus vs Leipzig: Match Preview

Energie Cottbus began their German Cup campaign in the first round, pulling off a shock 1–0 win over Hannover. It was a true cup upset, as Cottbus represent the third tier of German football, while Hannover play in the second. In their league, Cottbus currently top the table with 26 points from 12 rounds, holding a one-point lead over second place. They are on a strong winning run, but now face a formidable Bundesliga opponent.

Leipzig, meanwhile, sit high in the Bundesliga standings. After eight rounds, they have collected 19 points — one more than Stuttgart and five fewer than Bayern Munich. Leipzig began their Cup journey with a 4–2 victory over Sandhausen. The “Red Bulls” are in excellent form, unbeaten in their last eight matches, with six wins and two draws. Last season, Leipzig reached the semifinals of the German Cup, where they lost 1–3 to the eventual champions. Notably, Leipzig lifted the Cup in both 2022 and 2023.

Probable line-ups

Energie Cottbus: Sebald; Rorig, Campulka, Awortwie-Grant, Guwara; Hofmann, Pelivan, Borgmann; Cigerci, Engelhardt, Butler

Leipzig: Vandevoordt; Baku, Bitshiabu, Klostermann, Raum; Maksimovic, Kampl, Schlager; Gomis, Romulo, Nusa

Prediction

Energie Cottbus already caused an upset in the first round of the German Cup, but this time they face a far tougher test against Leipzig. The Bundesliga side possess greater quality and depth, so the smart pick here is Leipzig’s individual total over 2.5 goals.