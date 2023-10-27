Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 22:27
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Today, within the purview of the tenth round of the English Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers, gracing their domestic enclave known as the "Molineux Stadium," shall play host to the visiting ensemble, Newcastle United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side that once graced the quarterfinals of the Europa League during the 2019/20 season, presently showcases results that, while not entirely lackluster, fail to evoke significant commendation. In the present calendar year, the "Wolves" have managed to outmaneuver the modest likes of Everton and Bournemouth. Yet, the zenith of their endeavors unfolded in the seventh round, a bout in which the Wolves, astonishingly, prevailed over the English champions - Manchester City, with a scoreline of 2:1. As it stands, they currently occupy a modest twelfth place in the Premier League, attributed to their collection of eleven points.

Conversely, Newcastle United, a current contender in the Champions League, distinguished themselves earlier this month with a commanding 4:1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Undoubtedly, the Magpies aspire to entrench themselves within the echelons of European competitions in the current campaign. Through nine rounds, the "Magpies" have suffered a mere trio of defeats, two of which were at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool. Their tally of sixteen points and their sixth-place standing imbues hope within the ranks of the team, as they harbor ambitions of securing a berth among the participants of European competitions in the ensuing year.

The fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United shall transpire on Saturday, the 28th of October, commencing at 18:30 Central European Time. Herein, we have thoughtfully curated information for your perusal, delineating where you may partake in the viewing of this encounter within your nation.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - TSN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports Premier League
  • United States - UNIVERSO, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Barbados - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Belize - Sportmax, ESPN, Sky
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - Sportmax, ESPN
  • China - Migu
  • Dominica - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Fiji - Digicel
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Sports 18/MTV, A Sports
  • Ireland - Premier Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Digicel
  • Panama - Sky
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Samoa - Digicel
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • Solomon Islands - Digicel, Sky Pacific
  • South Sudan - SupeSport
  • Sudan - SupeSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
