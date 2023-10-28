RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 14:37
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a draw in a high-scoring match

In the final match of today's Premier League game day in England, Wolverhampton and Newcastle faced off. The teams played an exciting match with plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

The visitors opened the scoring in the middle of the first half with a goal from Callum Wilson. Wolverhampton equalized 15 minutes later through Mario Lemina, but just before the end of the first half, Wilson scored again from the penalty spot to put Newcastle ahead.

In the second half, the home team fought hard to come back, and they succeeded. In the 71st minute, Korean player Hwang Hee-chan scored a goal and set the final score on the scoreboard.

Wolverhampton 2-2 Newcastle

Goals: 0-1 Wilson 22', 1-1 Lemina 36', 1-2 Wilson 45+4', 2-2 Hwang Hee-chan 71'.

After this match, Wolves are currently in 12th place, while Newcastle remains in 6th place. However, they could be overtaken by Brighton and Manchester United, who will play their matches in the 10th round tomorrow.

Standings provided by Sofascore
