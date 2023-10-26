RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 12:30 Wolverhampton - Newcastle
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Newcastle Newcastle
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Wolverhampton will compete with Newcastle United as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on October 28 and will start at 18:30 CET.

Wolverhampton


The team has got 11 points and is in the 12th position. Nowadays, it is in a safe place and seven points ahead of the relegation zone, which can be considered a pretty good result at the beginning of the season.

Generally speaking, the team is stable, but sometimes there are failures in “the Wolves’ performance”.

Newcastle


Speaking about the beginning of the season, it’s difficult to combine matches in the Champions League with the inner arena. Newcastle is chasing the leaders after a disastrous start to the Premier League.

Now, the team has got 16 points, and it is 7 points behind the leader, Tottenham. By the way, it is 4 points behind the top 4, which does not look catastrophic.

As for the previous round, Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace; and the Champions League brought a failure in the home battle against Borussia Dortmund.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Wolverhampton has scored in 12 consecutive home matches.
• Newcastle has not lost in 3 away games in a row.
• 6 of the 9 previous head-to-head matches in the Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction


Newcastle must win in order to keep in the leading group and not to fall further behind. I think the guests will achieve success and continue to struggle for the top 4.

Prediction on game Win Newcastle
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023