Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Win Newcastle Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Wolverhampton will compete with Newcastle United as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium on October 28 and will start at 18:30 CET.

Wolverhampton



The team has got 11 points and is in the 12th position. Nowadays, it is in a safe place and seven points ahead of the relegation zone, which can be considered a pretty good result at the beginning of the season.

Generally speaking, the team is stable, but sometimes there are failures in “the Wolves’ performance”.

Newcastle



Speaking about the beginning of the season, it’s difficult to combine matches in the Champions League with the inner arena. Newcastle is chasing the leaders after a disastrous start to the Premier League.

Now, the team has got 16 points, and it is 7 points behind the leader, Tottenham. By the way, it is 4 points behind the top 4, which does not look catastrophic.

As for the previous round, Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace; and the Champions League brought a failure in the home battle against Borussia Dortmund.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Wolverhampton has scored in 12 consecutive home matches.

• Newcastle has not lost in 3 away games in a row.

• 6 of the 9 previous head-to-head matches in the Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction



Newcastle must win in order to keep in the leading group and not to fall further behind. I think the guests will achieve success and continue to struggle for the top 4.

