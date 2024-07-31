Villarreal goalkeeper has already undergone a medical at Chelsea

The matter has been resolved. Chelsea is set to announce the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen from Villarreal within the next 24 hours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Danish goalkeeper has already arrived in the USA, where Chelsea is conducting their pre-season training. He has completed his medical and is ready to sign a six-year contract.

Chelsea will pay Villarreal €24.5 million for Jørgensen's transfer.

It is expected that Robert Sánchez will start the season as the main goalkeeper, with Jørgensen as his competitor.

The 22-year-old Danish goalkeeper is a graduate of Villarreal's academy. Last season, he broke into the first team, playing 36 matches in La Liga and conceding 63 goals.

To recap, Chelsea finished last season in sixth place in the Premier League, but due to Manchester United's FA Cup victory, they will only play in the Conference League this season.