Vilakazi: Sundowns has gone down the mountain

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict Vilakazi slams Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns have crashed out of the Carling Knockout. The damage was done by Marumo Gallants in a dramatic penalty shootout at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

After the score remained 0-0 beyond extra time, Gallants edged the Betway Premiership champions 7-6 on penalties.

Speaking after the game on iDiski Times, Benedict Vilakazi said coach Miguel Cardoso has failed and should therefore vacate the position.

“It’s like Sundowns has walked to the mountain and instead of others walking up the mountain, Sundowns has decided they want to go down,” Tso said. “Sundowns are playing for five trophies, two down and from the remaining three I minus one, the Champions League,” he added.

Also read: Sundowns to travel to Nigeria

“So, there’s two that they need to fight for and at Sundowns have said to their coach he needs to win three trophies, the Champions League, the Betway Premiership and one domestic trophy.

“It means already he needs to go because he’s not going to get that, two is done and they are out. I’m counting out the Champions League which means he’s left with two and that means he’s going," the former Orlando Pirates attacker from Diepkloof, Soweto concluded.



