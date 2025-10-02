RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip

Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip

Mamelodi Sundowns to face Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League
Football news Today, 12:32
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Sundowns coach Cardoso does homework on Nigeria trip Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have discovered who they will face in the CAF Champions League.

After losing in the final to Pyramids FC last season, Sundowns automatically skipped the last 64 round and qualified for the last 32 stage.

Remo Stars have set up a meeting with Sundowns after the Nigerians beat Comoros club Zilimadjou 5-0 on aggregate in the last 64 round.

Sundowns will travel to Nigeria for the first leg on 17 October, before hosting the return leg in Tshwane on the 24th. The winning team will advance to the group stage.

“The trip to Nigeria is obviously difficult,” Cardoso told journalists.

“The city we are going to play in we have to travel for two days. We can not make both flights in one day, but we are here to deal with solutions not problems,” the Portuguese coach added.

Also read: Zwane relates with frustrated Sundowns fans

In the meantime, Sundowns, now at the summit of the Betway Premiership after last weekend's 4-1 win over Richards Bay, will host Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16.


Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Marumo Gallants Marumo Gallants Schedule Marumo Gallants News Marumo Gallants Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise Football news Yesterday, 05:44 New Orlando Pirates star earns big praise
Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans Football news Yesterday, 05:08 Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans
17-year-old star joins Sundowns first team Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:03 Sundowns first team welcomes 17-year-old star
Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:01 17-year-old star joins Sundowns first team
Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs Football news 30 sep 2025, 01:45 Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs
Revealed: Three reasons new Sundowns star left Portugal for Kabo Yellow Football news 30 sep 2025, 01:01 Revealed: Three reasons new Sundowns star left Portugal for Kabo Yellow
Related Tournament News
Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder Football news Today, 14:08 Vilakazi says he understands Mayo blunder
Bafana Broos talks about Mofokeng Football news Today, 13:47 Bafana coach Broos talks about Mofokeng
Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches Football news Today, 12:51 Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad Football news Today, 08:13 Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names latest squad
Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key Football news Today, 07:58 Chiefs coach on why Mthethwa is key
Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase Football news Today, 07:45 Pirates legend reacts to Mabasa chase
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores