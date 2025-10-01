Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane offers his take on the club's fans

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have been giving coach Miguel Cardoso a hard time.

According to the general sentiments online, the Kabo Yellow nation has not been accepting of the type of football delivered by coach Cardoso since his arrival last December.

The Portuguese tactician secured the Betway Premiership before losing the CAF Champions League final to Pyramids FC. This season's domestic results already include three draws and a defeat in the first 10 games.

“As Sundowns supporters, we have been spoilt,” Zwane told Soccer Laduma. "We know that the team is going to dominate when it plays and we know that the team is going to play a good brand of football. But currently, that is not happening.

Also read: 17-year-old joins Sundowns first team

"You can't blame the fans for criticising or complaining, but we should also consider that they did not get enough time to prepare like everybody else. But they need to keep winning because we expect Sundowns to dominate," he added.

Coming up for Kabo Yellow is the visit of Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 20:00.