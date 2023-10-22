RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. "He dominates his opponent." Ten Hag speaks out about Maguire

VIDEO. "He dominates his opponent." Ten Hag speaks out about Maguire

Football news Today, 06:17
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Photo from optus.com.au/Author unknown

Yesterday, Manchester United secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Sheffield United. Goals by McTominay and Dalot were answered only by McBurnie's converted penalty.

Harry Maguire had an outstanding performance on the field. He won the most aerial duels, with five to his name, and touched the ball more than anyone else (106 touches by the Englishman).

After the match, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, praised central defender Maguire for his excellent defensive work and dominance over Sheffield's attackers. When asked about Maguire's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England national team and Manchester United's lineup, he responded:

"Harry is playing the way we want him to play: very actively, great ball control, dominating the opponent, intervening when necessary, and reading the game".

Harry Maguire has been with Manchester United since 2019, and he began his career in Sheffield. In the "Red Devils" lineup, he has played 180 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing five assists. He has been representing the national team since 2017, with 60 appearances, 7 goals, and three assists to his name.

