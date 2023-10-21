Manchester United secured an away victory against Sheffield

In the final match of the English Premier League, Sheffield United hosted Manchester United. The hosts came into this match at the bottom of the table. They hadn't won a game this season and had already conceded 22 goals in their previous eight matches. Manchester United clearly aimed for a victory in these circumstances.

The hosts started sharper, but Manchester opened the scoring. Scott McTominay, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, put his team ahead. A few minutes later, a handball in the penalty area resulted in a penalty for the hosts, which was converted by Oliver McBurnie. Towards the end of the match, under Ten Hag's guidance, Manchester United scored again, with Diogo Dalot getting on the scoresheet. Sheffield United didn't have enough time or energy to mount a comeback.

Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United

Goals: 0-1 McTominay 28, 1-1 McBurnie 34 (pen), 1-2 Dalot 77.

After this game, Sheffield remains at the bottom of the table, and the "Red Devils" move up to eighth place.

Earlier, we reported the death of the legendary Bobby Charlton.

It's back-to-back Premier League wins for Man Utd 👏#SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/jcyFUWnETT — Premier League (@premierleague) October 21, 2023