The legendary Bobby Charlton has passed away
Sad news has come from the United Kingdom. The legendary Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the age of 86.
During his playing career, he spent 17 years representing Manchester United, with whom he won the European Cup, FA Cup, and three English league titles. Charlton made 758 appearances for the "Red Devils" and scored 249 goals. He also scored 49 goals in 106 matches for the England national team and was part of the squad that became the world champions in 1966. In the same year, Charlton received the Ballon d'Or.
According to the Manchester United press service, the iconic British footballer spent his final hours surrounded by family.
