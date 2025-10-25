ES ES FR FR
Unfortunate. De Bruyne scores a penalty and immediately leaves the field due to injury

The injury appears to be serious
Football news Today, 12:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Unpleasant. De Bruyne scores a penalty and immediately leaves the pitch due to injury https://x.com/tuttonapoli/status/1981262897217950174

In the marquee match of Serie A's eighth round between Napoli and Inter, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring by converting a penalty, but the celebration was short-lived.

Details: Right after taking the spot kick, the midfielder picked up an injury and couldn't continue—he was forced to leave the pitch. Mathías Olivera came on to replace him.

This season, the Belgian has made eleven appearances for the Neapolitan club across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Recall: Eindhoven police detained 230 Napoli supporters ahead of the Champions League match.

