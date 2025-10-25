Conflict erupts in Serie A's central match. Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte engage in a heated exchange

Coach clashes again with his striker

In the 8th round Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter, the hosts claimed a convincing 3-1 victory. The game was marked by a scandalous episode.

Details: Inter’s forward Lautaro Martínez shouted at Conte, saying:

"You’re scared over there, aren’t you? You’re afraid!"

The coach fired back just as passionately:

"Go and score! Score! Score, you piece of crap!"

Lautaro Martinez vs Antonio Conte

The coach and the player have clashed before, back when Conte was in charge of Inter in 2021. During a Serie A match, Martínez was unhappy with Conte’s decision to substitute him. The Argentine striker took off his shirt and showed his frustration as he headed to the bench. Conte responded with a few harsh words and demanded respect.

Recall: Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne converted a penalty and then left the pitch due to injury.