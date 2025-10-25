Conflict erupts in Serie A's central match. Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte engage in a heated exchange
In the 8th round Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter, the hosts claimed a convincing 3-1 victory. The game was marked by a scandalous episode.
Details: Inter’s forward Lautaro Martínez shouted at Conte, saying:
"You’re scared over there, aren’t you? You’re afraid!"
The coach fired back just as passionately:
"Go and score! Score! Score, you piece of crap!"
The coach and the player have clashed before, back when Conte was in charge of Inter in 2021. During a Serie A match, Martínez was unhappy with Conte’s decision to substitute him. The Argentine striker took off his shirt and showed his frustration as he headed to the bench. Conte responded with a few harsh words and demanded respect.
