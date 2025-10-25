ES ES FR FR
Conflict erupts in Serie A's central match. Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte engage in a heated exchange

Coach clashes again with his striker
Football news Today, 14:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Clash erupts in Serie A's central fixture: Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Conte exchange heated words during Napoli clash https://x.com/Napolicampion5/status/1982139824799678679

In the 8th round Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter, the hosts claimed a convincing 3-1 victory. The game was marked by a scandalous episode.

Details: Inter’s forward Lautaro Martínez shouted at Conte, saying:

"You’re scared over there, aren’t you? You’re afraid!"

The coach fired back just as passionately:

"Go and score! Score! Score, you piece of crap!"

The coach and the player have clashed before, back when Conte was in charge of Inter in 2021. During a Serie A match, Martínez was unhappy with Conte’s decision to substitute him. The Argentine striker took off his shirt and showed his frustration as he headed to the bench. Conte responded with a few harsh words and demanded respect.

Recall: Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne converted a penalty and then left the pitch due to injury.

