Fiorentina vs Bologna: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 26, 2025

Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 26 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Bologna Bologna
On Sunday, October 26, at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Fiorentina will host Bologna in the eighth round of the Italian championship. Read on for detailed team analysis and a prediction for this match.

Match preview

Fiorentina is gearing up for one of those matches where everything hinges on the pace from the first whistle and the team’s mentality. After a disastrous start to the season (0 wins, 3 draws, 4 losses in 7 rounds, 3 points), the home side finds itself in the relegation zone. The new coaching staff, led by Stefano Pioli, is trying to turn things around: making the team more aggressive in attack and less vulnerable at the back. At the same time, Fiorentina is competing in the Conference League, which puts additional strain on the squad.

Bologna, on the other hand, comes into this fixture in far better form. The club has collected 13 points from 7 games (4 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses) and sits comfortably in the top five. Under the guidance of coach Vincenzo Italiano, the Rossoblù have shown both consistency and efficiency: they make very few mistakes in defense and have a leader up front in Riccardo Orsolini, who has already netted five goals.

This game promises to be a clash of contrasting styles. Fiorentina will be forced to take the initiative: the home crowd, pressure from the stands, and a poor start should push them into attack. However, this aggressive approach could leave them exposed to swift counterattacks. Bologna is likely to play with poise and organization: maintaining the tempo, not rushing, capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes, and utilizing set pieces and wing play.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia, Gosens; Fazzini, Gudmundsson; Kean
Bologna: Skorupski; Holm, Vitik, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Ferguson; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Fiorentina has claimed three wins, with two draws
  • This season, Fiorentina’s only wins have come in European competition
  • Bologna is unbeaten in five matches, including three consecutive victories

Prediction

I expect both teams to showcase their attacking potential and deliver a vibrant, entertaining game. My prediction: total over (2) at 1.68

