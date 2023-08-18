"Union" announced the transfer of striker of the German national team

The press service of Berlin's "Union" announced on the official website about the transfer of forward Kevin Volland from "Monaco" and the German national team.

The German club paid four million euros for the player. This amount could increase by another one and a half million euros through bonuses. The forward signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

31-year-old Volland played for "Monaco" since September 2020. He transferred to the club from Monaco from the German "Bayer" in Leverkusen. The transfer fee was 11 million euros. In total, he played 115 matches for Monaco in all tournaments, scored 39 goals, and provided 24 assists. Previously, he also played for "Munich 1860" and "Hoffenheim."

Volland has been playing for the German national team since 2014. He has played 15 matches for the German national team, scored one goal, provided one assist, and received one yellow card.

It's worth noting that "Union" finished in fourth place in the German league last season. As a result, the Berlin club earned the right to play in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.