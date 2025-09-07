RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Uli Hoeneß on Bayern striker Nicolas Jackson: "There will definitely be no permanent contract!"

Uli Hoeneß on Bayern striker Nicolas Jackson: "There will definitely be no permanent contract!"

Bayern's honorary president shares details of the Nicolas Jackson deal
Football news Today, 08:20
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Uli Hoeneß Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeneß has revealed some details about Nicolas Jackson's transfer from Chelsea to Bayern.

Details: In an interview with Sport1, Uli Hoeneß explained under what circumstances Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson could become a permanent Bayern player. As a reminder, this summer's transfer saga surrounding the striker finally ended with the Munich side securing Jackson on a loan deal with an option to buy. Hoeneß himself commented:

The player and his agent contributed 3 million euros, so we paid 13.5 million euros for the loan. There will definitely be no permanent contract. That will only happen if he starts 40 matches, and that's never going to happen.

Nicolas Jackson will spend the 2025/26 season at Bayern, after which Bayern and Chelsea will resume negotiations about a possible permanent transfer.

