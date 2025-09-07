Prediction on game Win Algeria Odds: 1.9 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Guinea hosts Algeria in the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. I’m offering a betting tip for this clash, which will take place on Monday, September 8, at 18:00 CET.

Guinea vs Algeria: match preview

Guinea’s qualification campaign has been inconsistent, but they still have a shot at advancing. They opened with a win, then lost to Botswana, pulled off a sensational 2-1 victory over Algeria, but then fell to Mozambique 0-1. In the next three matches, Guinea picked up four points, and in the previous round thrashed Somalia 3-0. They now have ten points from seven games, trailing second place by just two points. With direct competitors up next, if they can maximize their results, they’ll secure second place in the group.

Algeria is just one step away from clinching a spot at the 2026 World Cup. To guarantee qualification, they need to win this match. The Algerians have lost only once—precisely to Guinea, 1-2. So, if they triumph in this encounter, they’ll book their World Cup ticket ahead of schedule. Currently, they’re six points clear of both second and third place, with a game against group outsiders Somalia still to come. This is a golden opportunity for Algeria to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they not only participated, but also reached the playoffs.

Match facts and H2H

Algeria have lost just one of their last seven matches.

Guinea has won only one of their previous four games.

Guinea have scored in three straight matches, Algeria in two.

The last head-to-head between Guinea and Algeria ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Guinea: Camara; D. Sylla, Diakhaby, Conte, I. Sylla; Konate, Toure, Cisse, Balde, M. Sylla; Guirassy

Algeria: Guendouz; Bensebaini, Tougai, Mandi, Atal; Aouar, Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Amoura, Gouiri, Mahrez

Prediction

Algeria has a fantastic chance to secure their place at the World Cup. Having lost to Guinea in the first leg, they’ll be eager to take revenge and seal their qualification. I’m backing Algeria to win at odds of 1.9.