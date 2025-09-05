Sterling's reason for staying at Chelsea this summer revealed

A rather prosaic reason.

Recently, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca made it crystal clear that Raheem Sterling is not part of his plans. The club had already started looking for potential new destinations for the winger, but even that process turned out to be more complicated than expected.

Details: According to the BBC, Chelsea tried to arrange a transfer for Sterling to Bayer Leverkusen or Juventus, and there was also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, Sterling's reluctance to uproot his family again just three years after their last move became the player's top priority.

As part of any deal, Sterling would have had to relocate his young family, and this factor ultimately kept the winger from making a move abroad during this transfer window. With Sterling's desire to stay in London and a £350,000-a-week salary, no club was willing to take on the challenge.

Recall: During the summer transfer window, Chelsea considered the drastic step of terminating Sterling's contract early.