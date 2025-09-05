RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sterling's reason for staying at Chelsea this summer revealed

Sterling's reason for staying at Chelsea this summer revealed

A rather prosaic reason.
Football news Today, 12:39
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Recently, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca made it crystal clear that Raheem Sterling is not part of his plans. The club had already started looking for potential new destinations for the winger, but even that process turned out to be more complicated than expected.

Details: According to the BBC, Chelsea tried to arrange a transfer for Sterling to Bayer Leverkusen or Juventus, and there was also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, Sterling's reluctance to uproot his family again just three years after their last move became the player's top priority.

As part of any deal, Sterling would have had to relocate his young family, and this factor ultimately kept the winger from making a move abroad during this transfer window. With Sterling's desire to stay in London and a £350,000-a-week salary, no club was willing to take on the challenge.

Recall: During the summer transfer window, Chelsea considered the drastic step of terminating Sterling's contract early.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Bayern resorted to a trick to secure Jackson's loan. They had to deceive Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 07:15 Bayern resorted to a trick to secure Jackson's loan. They had to deceive Chelsea
Willian returns to the Brazilian Serie A Football news Yesterday, 04:29 Homecoming! Willian returns to the Brazilian Serie A
Chelsea's new signing won't play in the Champions League despite joining for that very reason Football news Yesterday, 03:18 Chelsea's new signing won't play in the Champions League despite joining for that very reason
Kurt Zouma joins Cluj Football news Yesterday, 02:51 From the Champions League to the Romanian championship: Kurt Zouma joins Cluj
Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match Football news 03 sep 2025, 03:07 Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match
"We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea Football news 02 sep 2025, 12:27 "We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores