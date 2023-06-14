Ukrainian Zinchenko spoke harshly about Russians and Belarusians

Уkrainian footballer Alexander Zinchenko of London's "Arsenal" shared his opinion about Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"I will never shake hands with Russians and Belarusians. No chance. I don't understand their reaction. Yes, you can say, 'They are not doing anything against us.' But they are. They are not reacting. I'm sorry that they are afraid to speak up. Never call our peoples fraternal, as you have done in the past. Never again," Zinchenko's words were quoted by journalist Piers Morgan.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Zinchenko has played 33 matches in all competitions for "Arsenal," scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.