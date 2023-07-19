Ukrainian superboxer Usyk signed a contract with the UPL club

Press service "Polissya" from Zhytomyr has announced on their official website the signing of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

The athlete has signed a contract with the Ukrainian club, which will be valid until the summer of 2024. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Usyk will play for the Zhytomyr club wearing the number 17.

As a reminder, "Polissya" became the winner of the First League in the previous season, earning the right to play in the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2023/2024 season.

In February 2022, Usyk already played for "Polissya" He made an appearance as a substitute in one of the matches during the Winter Cup 2022.

The 36-year-old Usyk competes in the heavyweight division (over 91 kilograms), and previously he fought in the cruiserweight division (up to 91 kilograms). Throughout his professional career, the Ukrainian has had 20 fights, all resulting in victories (13 by knockout). He was the undisputed cruiserweight world champion before vacating all the championship belts and moving up to the heavyweight division. Currently, Usyk holds the world heavyweight titles from the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), and International Boxing Federation (IBF).