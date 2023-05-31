Ukrainian player Mudryk has made it into the top 10 list of worst transfers of the season

The transfer of Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Donetsk's "Shakhtar" to London's "Chelsea" has made it into the top 10 list of worst transfers of the 2022/2023 season, according to Goal portal.

"While Mudryk was not expected to kick off his Premier League career at 100 miles per hour, Chelsea at least expected him to score at least one goal, having spent over $100 million. Off the field, he was criticized for excessive use of social media. On the pitch, he has been equally disappointing. At the moment, Mudryk's transfer seems to be one of the most embarrassing overpayments in the history of football," the description of the Ukrainian's transfer states.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Mudryk has played 17 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, failing to score a goal and providing two assists.

The top 10 worst transfers of the season, according to Goal, are as follows:

1. Paul Pogba ("Juventus," for free)

2. Richarlison ("Tottenham," £60 million)

3. Marc Cucurella ("Chelsea," £63 million)

4. Sergino Dest ("Milan," on loan)

5. Kalvin Phillips ("Manchester City," £42 million)

6. Jesse Lingard ("Nottingham Forest," for free)

7. Mykhailo Mudryk ("Chelsea," £88.5 million)

8. Sadou Mané ("Bayern," £35 million)

9. Antony ("Manchester United," £85 million)

10. Callum Hudson-Odoi ("Bayer," on loan).

Don't miss out: "Barcelona" asks Messi to wait a little longer.