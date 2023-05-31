Barcelona asks Messi to wait a little longer

Barcelona asks PSG striker Lionel Messi to wait until next Tuesday, when the club can get permission to sign the player from La Liga

According to Sport, the management of the league must approve the financial plan of the Catalan club.

According to the source, this plays an important role in Barcelona's ability to register new players and extend existing players.

At the moment, Barcelona bosses are actively working to reduce wages and make the necessary adjustments so as not to violate the rules of financial fair play.