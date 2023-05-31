Ukrainian footballer Zinchenko has been included in the Premier League's team of the season

Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays for Arsenal in London, has been included in the Opta Sports' symbolic team of the season in the English Premier League.

The team consists of players from various clubs, with Manchester City having the highest representation (5 players). Arsenal has two representatives, while Brentford, Newcastle, West Ham, and Tottenham each have one player in the team. The manager of the season is Roberto De Dzerbi of Brighton.

The Opta Sports' team of the season in the Premier League is as follows:

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Rodri (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

Manager: Roberto De Dzerbi (Brighton).

Don't miss: Kane plans to move to only one club.