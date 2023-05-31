Tottenham London striker Harry Kane plans to move to only one club in the summer transfer window.

According to DeadlineDayLive, Kane refuses to leave England and has opted for Manchester United for that reason.

If the deal does not go through, Kane will play at Tottenham until the end of his contract and become a free agent next year.

Last season, the 29-year-old England captain scored 30 goals and made three assists in 38 APL games.