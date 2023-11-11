UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time

On the night of November 12th, UFC 295 is set to take place in New York, featuring two title fights: Jiri Prochazka against Alex Pereira and Sergey Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall. The main card is due to start at 04:00 CET.

The event's headline fight was initially planned to be a showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, two of UFC's greatest champions. However, just two weeks ago, Jones sustained an injury, reportedly leading to a minimum six-month absence.

Consequently, UFC sought a replacement for this clash, and the current event will witness the battle between UFC's top-ranked heavyweight, Sergey Pavlovich, who will vie for the interim title against the fourth-ranked Tom Aspinall.

However, the main event of the evening will be the battle between Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka and Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.

Prochazka is making a comeback to the octagon after an injury last year that led to him losing the light heavyweight belt. This fight is anticipated to be one of his toughest, if not the most challenging, encounter. On the other hand, Pereira is a former middleweight champion who transitioned to light heavyweight after losing the belt to Adesanya in April.

The fight schedule for UFC 295

Time – Central European Time

Early Preliminary Card

0:00 Dennis Buzukja (USA, 11-3-0) vs. Jamal Emmers (USA, 19-7-0): Light Heavyweight

0:30 Joshua Van (USA, 8-1-0) vs. Kevin Borgeas (Peru, 1-0-0): Flyweight

1:00 John Castaneda (USA, 20-6-0) vs. Kung Ho Kang (South Korea, 19-9-0): Bantamweight

2:00 Jared Gordon (USA, 19-6-0) vs. Mark Madsen (Denmark, 12-1-0): Lightweight

Preliminary Card

2:30 Nazim Sadykov (Azerbaijan, 9-1-0) vs. Vyacheslav Borshchev (Russia, 7-3-0): Lightweight

3:00 Tabatha Ricci (Brazil, 9-1-0) vs. Lupita Godinez (Mexico, 11-3-0): Women's Strawweight

3:30 Steve Erceg (Australia, 5-1-0) vs. Alessandro Costa (Brazil, 10-3-0): Flyweight

Main Card