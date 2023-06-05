Two English Premier League clubs will compete for Lionel Messi

"Chelsea" and "Newcastle" are showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi, according to journalist Pablo Gravellone's tweet.

According to the source, the English clubs are considering the possibility of signing the player during the upcoming summer transfer window, as Messi's contract with PSG will expire on June 30.

Earlier reports also mentioned the interest in the Argentine by "Al-Hilal," "Inter Miami," and "Barcelona."

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 41 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.