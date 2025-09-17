RU RU ES ES FR FR
True blaugrana. Rashford shares photo with Barcelona's blue and garnet flag

Becoming one of his own in Barcelona
Football news Today, 06:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford shoots at goal against Valencia Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford continues to settle into his new team. The forward took part in a photoshoot with the club’s iconic blue and garnet flag, sharing the image on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted a picture of himself in Barcelona’s kit, striking a pose while holding a massive blue and garnet flag. The photo was captioned: “Blaugrana. Passion. Champions. ⭐.”

As a reminder, the English footballer moved to Catalonia from Manchester United during the recently concluded summer transfer window. Rashford will play for Barcelona on a one-year loan deal, after which the Spanish club will have the option to buy the striker’s contract.

It’s also worth noting that Rashford registered his first goal involvement for Barcelona in official competition during the La Liga match against Valencia, providing an assist to Raphinha.

Incidentally, tomorrow, September 18, Barcelona will kick off their Champions League campaign with an away fixture against Newcastle in the opening round.

