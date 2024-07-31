Truce. Fofana says he's happy to see Enzo at Chelsea after racial scandal

French Chelsea player Wesley Fofana expressed his relief at seeing Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea after a racial scandal.

"I'm happy to see Enzo again. We play together. We need to stay united. Together we are strong. If I'm on one side and Enzo is on the other, and we argue every day, or don't talk, or are unhappy, we won't play well! Now, everything is fine between us," said Fofana.

Earlier, the Argentine defender apologized to his teammates who were offended by the racist song directed at France.

Following the incident, several teammates, including Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Malang Sarr, and Romeo Lavia, unfollowed Fernandez on Instagram.

It was previously reported that France is preparing a complaint to FIFA regarding the discriminatory song by the Argentines, while Chelsea is conducting its own internal investigation.