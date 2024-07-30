Conflict is over. Enzo apologised to Chelsea players for scandalous remarks

The Copa América victory celebration for Argentina defender Enzo Fernández turned into a scandal, but it seems that all problems have been solved.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the defender has apologised to his teammates, who were offended by the Argentine's racist song towards France. Fernandez was previously unsubscribed from on Instagram by Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Leslie Ugochukwu, Malang Sarr and Romeo Lavia.

Some of them have accepted the apology, and Fernandes is expected to return to the Chelsea squad. The defender himself has also offered to donate money to an anti-discrimination charity. The club itself was amazed by this act of the Argentine and decided to donate as well.

Inside the club, as reported by Kinsella, the conflict is considered exhausted.

Earlier, it became known that France is preparing a complaint to FIFA about the discriminatory song of the Argentine, and Chelsea are conducting their own official investigation.