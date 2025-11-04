ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real

Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real

Entertaining the fans.
Football news Today, 16:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real Getty

In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool hosted Real Madrid, and a humorous moment unfolded in the second half.

Details: In the 61st minute, Alexis Mac Allister put the Merseysiders ahead and immediately recreated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s iconic celebration. The English full-back, notably, now plays for Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
"It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane Football news Today, 16:56 "It's personality and courage you can't teach" - Mikel Arteta on the Champions League debut of 15-year-old Max Doumane
Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball Football news Today, 16:19 Champions League match scandal! Referee didn't award a penalty against Real for Tchouaméni handball
Branded a traitor: Liverpool fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-match warm-up Football news Today, 15:11 Branded a traitor. Liverpool fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-match warm-up
Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record Football news Today, 13:54 Legacy. Jude Bellingham breaks Iker Casillas’ UEFA Champions League record
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 13:00 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
“Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool Football news Today, 12:37 “Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool
Related Tournament News
Matched Griezmann! Luis Díaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and receive a red card Football news Today, 16:37 Matched Griezmann! Luis Diaz becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a brace and get sent off
Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle Football news Today, 16:05 Horrific injury. Luis Díaz shown straight red for reckless tackle
Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury Football news Today, 15:33 Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé forced off with injury
Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance Football news Today, 15:19 Leader. Joshua Kimmich makes his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance
Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history Football news Today, 14:40 Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history
Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History Football news Today, 13:38 Bukayo Saka Rewrites Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League History
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores