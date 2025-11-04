Trolling? Mac Allister mimics Trent Alexander-Arnold’s celebration after scoring against Real
In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool hosted Real Madrid, and a humorous moment unfolded in the second half.
Details: In the 61st minute, Alexis Mac Allister put the Merseysiders ahead and immediately recreated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s iconic celebration. The English full-back, notably, now plays for Real Madrid.