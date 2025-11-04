“Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool

Fans express their anger toward the player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and with the two clubs set to face each other, his return has sparked controversy among supporters.

Details: Unknown individuals vandalized a mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the city, splashing it with paint and scrawling the word “rat” across it.

Trent Alexander Arnold’s mural today as he returns to Liverpool with Real Madrid. 👀🐀 https://t.co/WhPzcfy6qT pic.twitter.com/EYJaXUDsbK — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 4, 2025

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

Earlier reports indicated that Trent is still not fully fit, and it remains uncertain whether he will start against his former team.

