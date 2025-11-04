“Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and with the two clubs set to face each other, his return has sparked controversy among supporters.
Details: Unknown individuals vandalized a mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the city, splashing it with paint and scrawling the word “rat” across it.
The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.
Earlier reports indicated that Trent is still not fully fit, and it remains uncertain whether he will start against his former team.
