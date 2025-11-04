ES ES FR FR
“Rat.” Unknown Vandals Deface Trent Mural in Liverpool

Fans express their anger toward the player.
Football news Today, 12:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and with the two clubs set to face each other, his return has sparked controversy among supporters.

Details: Unknown individuals vandalized a mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the city, splashing it with paint and scrawling the word “rat” across it.

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday, November 4, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

Earlier reports indicated that Trent is still not fully fit, and it remains uncertain whether he will start against his former team.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

