Transfer boom continues: Marc Guehi moves to Liverpool
Just hours before the transfer window slams shut, Liverpool manages to pull off yet another deal.
Details: The legendary “Here we go” from Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X confirms that the transfer of Crystal Palace's 25-year-old central defender Marc Guehi is complete.
Reports indicate that the fee for the deal will exceed £35 million, with Palace also securing a 10% sell-on clause. According to Fabrizio, Marc had agreed personal terms with the Reds a month ago, and negotiations between the clubs have been ongoing ever since.
Crystal Palace signed the defender from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Last season, he made 44 appearances, notched three goals and two assists, and lifted his first trophy with the club—the FA Cup.
