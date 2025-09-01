RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Transfer boom continues: Marc Guehi moves to Liverpool

Transfer boom continues: Marc Guehi moves to Liverpool

Palace cash in for a solid sum.
Football news Today, 10:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mark Gay in Crystal Palace's squad for the match against Aston Villa Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Just hours before the transfer window slams shut, Liverpool manages to pull off yet another deal.

Details: The legendary “Here we go” from Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X confirms that the transfer of Crystal Palace's 25-year-old central defender Marc Guehi is complete.

Reports indicate that the fee for the deal will exceed £35 million, with Palace also securing a 10% sell-on clause. According to Fabrizio, Marc had agreed personal terms with the Reds a month ago, and negotiations between the clubs have been ongoing ever since.

Crystal Palace signed the defender from Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Last season, he made 44 appearances, notched three goals and two assists, and lifted his first trophy with the club—the FA Cup.

Reminder: Incredible numbers. Here's how much Liverpool has spent on transfers this summer

