Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed

Colossal expenses.

This summer, Liverpool carried out an incredible transfer campaign, signing several high-priced players. Now, the full extent of the club’s spending to strengthen the squad has been revealed.

Details: Among the Reds’ priciest acquisitions this transfer window are Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike. But the main headline was the signing of Alexander Isak, who is moving from Newcastle to Liverpool for €130 million—a record-breaking transfer for the Premier League.

In total, Liverpool spent €526.7 million during the summer transfer window.

By the way, in the marquee match of Premier League matchweek three, Liverpool narrowly defeated Arsenal at home. That clash will likely go down in Reds history thanks to a remarkable new record.

Reminder: Liverpool is close to another major signing this summer, as the Reds are in final talks to land Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi.