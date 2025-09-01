RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed

Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed

Colossal expenses.
Football news Today, 02:33
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fantastic numbers. Liverpool's summer transfer spending revealed Getty Images

This summer, Liverpool carried out an incredible transfer campaign, signing several high-priced players. Now, the full extent of the club’s spending to strengthen the squad has been revealed.

Details: Among the Reds’ priciest acquisitions this transfer window are Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike. But the main headline was the signing of Alexander Isak, who is moving from Newcastle to Liverpool for €130 million—a record-breaking transfer for the Premier League.

In total, Liverpool spent €526.7 million during the summer transfer window.

By the way, in the marquee match of Premier League matchweek three, Liverpool narrowly defeated Arsenal at home. That clash will likely go down in Reds history thanks to a remarkable new record.

Reminder: Liverpool is close to another major signing this summer, as the Reds are in final talks to land Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
BREAKING! Alexander Isak moves to Liverpool for a record fee Football news Today, 01:38 BREAKING! Alexander Isak moves to Liverpool for a record fee
Making history. Liverpool sets club record in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 13:43 Making history. Liverpool sets club record in the Premier League
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash Football news Yesterday, 11:47 Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash
The price tag is €42 million! Liverpool agree deal for England defender Marc Guehi Football news Yesterday, 10:06 The price tag is €42 million! Liverpool agree deal for England defender Marc Guehi
Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened? Football news Yesterday, 09:32 Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened?
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Yesterday, 06:32 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores