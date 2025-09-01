BREAKING! Alexander Isak moves to Liverpool for a record fee

The saga is over.

All summer long, Alexander Isak was determined to leave Newcastle and make the switch to Liverpool—and now, the moment has arrived.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, with his trademark phrase here we go, the transfer of the Swedish striker to Liverpool. The Merseysiders will pay £130 million for Isak—a Premier League record.

Isak is now heading for his medical. The contract with Liverpool is already signed, as the player was set on joining only this club.

By the way, in the marquee match of Premier League matchweek three, Liverpool narrowly defeated Arsenal at home. That clash will likely go down in Reds history thanks to a remarkable new record.

Currently, Liverpool top the Premier League table, boasting a perfect nine points from three matches.

Reminder: Liverpool are also closing in on another summer signing. The Merseysiders are in final talks to land Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi.