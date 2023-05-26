"Tottenham" has set its sights on a midfielder from "Shakhtar Donetsk"

"Tottenham" is showing interest in midfielder Manor Solomon from "Shakhtar Donetsk" and the Israeli national team, who is currently playing for "Fulham" on loan, according to one.co.il.

According to the source, the English club may take advantage of FIFA's allowance for players to suspend contracts with Ukrainian clubs. Solomon's contract with "Shakhtar" expires on December 31, 2023, which means he can move to another club for free.

In the current season, 23-year-old Solomon has played 23 matches for "Fulham" in all competitions and scored five goals.

