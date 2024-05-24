RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Top scorer in French history ends national team career

Top scorer in French history ends national team career

Football news Today, 02:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Top scorer in French history ends national team career Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Legendary forward Olivier Giroud has officially announced his retirement from the French national team. Euro 2024 will be his final tournament with Les Bleus.

"My career with the national team is coming to an end. Of course, I will miss it, but it’s time to make way for younger players," Giroud stated on Canal+.

Giroud is the top scorer in the history of the French national team, with 57 goals in 131 matches, surpassing Thierry Henry, who holds second place with 51 goals.

It should be noted that Giroud will leave AC Milan at the end of the current season. The next club for the 37-year-old striker will be MLS side LAFC.

Throughout his career, he has also played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Montpellier.

At Euro 2024, the French national team will play in the same group against the Netherlands, Austria and Poland.

Related teams and leagues
France European Championship
Popular news
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Today, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Today, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news Yesterday, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen? Football news Yesterday, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:37 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:29 Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 09:26 Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:52 Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final Football news Today, 08:42 De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:03 Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer Football news Today, 07:29 English Premier League clubs are interested in one of Girona's leaders Football news Today, 07:20 Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club Football news Today, 06:51 He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Hockey 25 may 2024 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024