Top scorer in French history ends national team career

Legendary forward Olivier Giroud has officially announced his retirement from the French national team. Euro 2024 will be his final tournament with Les Bleus.

"My career with the national team is coming to an end. Of course, I will miss it, but it’s time to make way for younger players," Giroud stated on Canal+.

Giroud is the top scorer in the history of the French national team, with 57 goals in 131 matches, surpassing Thierry Henry, who holds second place with 51 goals.

It should be noted that Giroud will leave AC Milan at the end of the current season. The next club for the 37-year-old striker will be MLS side LAFC.

Throughout his career, he has also played for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Montpellier.

At Euro 2024, the French national team will play in the same group against the Netherlands, Austria and Poland.