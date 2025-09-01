To partner with Woltemade! Newcastle to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford

Newcastle set to splash big money on another new signing

On the final day of the transfer window, Newcastle are pulling off a headline-grabbing move.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have reached a full agreement with Brentford for the transfer of striker Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle will pay £55 million for the DR Congo international.

This deal became possible following the sale of Newcastle's top scorer Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Last season, Wissa notched up 19 goals in 35 Premier League appearances.

